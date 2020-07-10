Nurse inspires apparel company to give every American a free face mask

An activewear company in Portland is on a mission to give every American a free face mask during the pandemic, according to The Washington Post.

The company, DHVANI, launched the effort in April after its co-founder and COO, Kanayochukwu Onwuama, spoke with his mom who is a nurse at Elmhurst Hospital in New York City.

"She said, 'I've been wearing the same N95 mask every day for a week when you're supposed to throw it away after each shift.' So we said, 'What can we do here?'" Avi Brown, another co-founder and CEO of DHVANI, told the Post.

The apparel company launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the cost of manufacturing and shipping the masks, which are washable and reusable.

The company already has sent more than 50,000 masks to Americans nationwide, along with several bulk donations to hospitals, nursing homes and homeless organizations.

