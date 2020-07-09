How birth month could influence a child's chances of getting the flu

The month a baby is born could influence the child's likelihood of getting the flu shot, and therefore the flu itself, a study published July 9 in The New England Journal of Medicine hypothesizes.

Researchers analyzed insurance claims data and found that children 2 to 5 years old with birthdays in September through December were more likely to receive the flu shot than their counterparts born in earlier months. The children born in September through December were less likely to have the flu than those with birthdays earlier in the year, before a vaccine is available.

Children born earlier in the year may be less likely to visit a physician just for a flu shot. The researchers suggest other avenues to help vaccinate this population, including preschools and pharmacies, according to STAT.

