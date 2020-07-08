New Jersey will require face masks in outdoor public spaces, governor says

New Jersey residents will be required to wear face masks while outside under a new executive order that Gov. Phil Murphy said he will sign July 8, according to NJ.com.

Previously, residents had to wear coverings in indoor public places. Masks outdoors had only been encouraged. But at a July 8 coronavirus briefing, Mr. Murphy said the rule would now apply for all residents in packed outdoor spaces. It would not apply in outdoor spaces where social distancing is possible or where a person is alone.



The order would also not apply to children younger than 2 years and those who have health or safety issues that would be exacerbated by wearing a face covering.

The governor said that though compliance with the wearing face coverings in public was strong, it had waned as the weather turned warmer.

"Not wearing a mask isn't a sign of strength," Mr. Murphy said, according to NJ.com. "It's not a symbol of politics. Not wearing a mask is an act of selfishness, plain and simple."

Mr. Murphy did not say how the order would be enforced or what the penalty for not following it would be.

As of 12:27 p.m. CDT July 8, New Jersey had reported 175,986 COVID-19 cases and 15,423 deaths, per a New York Times dashboard.

