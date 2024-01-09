Best healthcare jobs in 2024: US News

U.S. News & World Report has ranked the top 26 jobs in the healthcare industry, encompassing some of America's top-paying jobs with high growth potential.
To compile the new lineup, released Jan. 9, the publication gathered information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics regarding each jobs' future prospects, wage potential, employment, job safety and stability, and work-life balance. Read more about the methodology here.
Notably, nurse practitioners came out on top — not only as the best job in the healthcare industry, but as the No. 1 job of 2024. The position sports a high median salary, and is expected to see "explosive growth" over the next decade, adding 118,600 jobs between 2022 and 2032 (a 45% growth rate, according to U.S. News).
These are the top 26 jobs in the healthcare industry per U.S. News, listed alongside their median salary:
1. Nurse practitioner — $121,610 median salary
2. Physician assistant — $126,010
3. Speech-language pathologist — $84,140
4. Occupational therapist — $93,180
5. Veterinarian — $103,260
6. Nurse anesthetist — $203,090
7. Physical therapist — $97,720
8. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon — $239,200
9. Psychiatrist — $226,880
10. Registered nurse — $81,220
11. Optometrist — $125,590
12. Respiratory therapist — $70,540
13. Anesthesiologist — $239,200
14. Obstetrician and gynecologist — $239,200
15. Pharmacist — $132,750
16. Dietitian and nutritionist — $66,450
17. Dentist — $155,040
18. Orthodontist — $174,360
19. Podiatrist — $148,720
20. Audiologist — $82,680
21. Nurse midwife — $120,880
22. Pediatrician — $190,350
23. Chiropractor — $75,380
24. Radiation therapist — $89,530
25. Esthetician and skincare specialist — $38,060
26. Rehabilitation counselor — $39,990