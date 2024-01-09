Best healthcare jobs in 2024: US News

U.S. News & World Report has ranked the top 26 jobs in the healthcare industry, encompassing some of America's top-paying jobs with high growth potential.

To compile the new lineup, released Jan. 9, the publication gathered information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics regarding each jobs' future prospects, wage potential, employment, job safety and stability, and work-life balance. Read more about the methodology here.

Notably, nurse practitioners came out on top — not only as the best job in the healthcare industry, but as the No. 1 job of 2024. The position sports a high median salary, and is expected to see "explosive growth" over the next decade, adding 118,600 jobs between 2022 and 2032 (a 45% growth rate, according to U.S. News).

These are the top 26 jobs in the healthcare industry per U.S. News, listed alongside their median salary:

1. Nurse practitioner — $121,610 median salary

2. Physician assistant — $126,010

3. Speech-language pathologist — $84,140

4. Occupational therapist — $93,180

5. Veterinarian — $103,260

6. Nurse anesthetist — $203,090

7. Physical therapist — $97,720

8. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon — $239,200

9. Psychiatrist — $226,880

10. Registered nurse — $81,220

11. Optometrist — $125,590

12. Respiratory therapist — $70,540

13. Anesthesiologist — $239,200

14. Obstetrician and gynecologist — $239,200

15. Pharmacist — $132,750

16. Dietitian and nutritionist — $66,450

17. Dentist — $155,040

18. Orthodontist — $174,360

19. Podiatrist — $148,720

20. Audiologist — $82,680

21. Nurse midwife — $120,880

22. Pediatrician — $190,350

23. Chiropractor — $75,380

24. Radiation therapist — $89,530

25. Esthetician and skincare specialist — $38,060

26. Rehabilitation counselor — $39,990