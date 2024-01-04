5 women making moves in healthcare

The following leadership moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's this year:

Editor's note: This live webpage was updated Jan. 4 and will continue to be updated. View moves by women in healthcare for 2023 here.

1. Julie Hudgens, PharmD, was named assistant COO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

2. Margaret Carroll, RN, stepped down as chief nursing officer at Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet (Ill.).

3. Maria Paige was promoted to director of hospital billing at Valdosta, Ga.-based SGMC Health.

4. Rebecca Sesler will now serve as St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare's chief marketing and communications officer.

5. Vickie Magurean was named CFO of HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, a 447-bed facility in Tamiami.