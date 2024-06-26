Cleveland Clinic exec joins UH hospital as chief medical officer

Cleveland Clinic's former associate chief experience officer, Judith Wolfe, MD, is joining UH St. John Medical Center in Westlake, Ohio. The facility is part of Cleveland-based University Hospitals.

Dr. Wolfe, an emergency medicine physician, will step into her new role at UH on July 1, according to a news release shared with Becker's. During her four years as associate chief experience officer, she led patient experience metric improvements across Cleveland Clinic's operations in Ohio, Florida, the U.K. and the Middle East.

Dr. Wolfe supported the rollout of plan of care visits across Cleveland Clinic in 2019, which have since become characteristic of the way inpatient care is delivered and are now the system's main patient experience metric.

The visits are structured to ensure everyone has a clear understanding of the care plan and what milestones are needed before discharge. They involve providers asking patients and nurses what's most important to them before sharing their updates, and end with a teach back moment where providers confirm appropriate understanding of what was discussed with patients.







