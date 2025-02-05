DOGE probes CMS for Medicare, Medicaid fraud: WSJ

Department of Government Efficiency representatives have been granted access to payment and contracting systems at CMS, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 5.

DOGE, led by Elon Musk, is reportedly targeting a $1 trillion reduction in federal spending. Unnamed sources told the Journal representatives of DOGE have been on-site at CMS' offices, searching for fraud or waste, and examining the agency's organization and staffing.

CMS spent more than $1.5 trillion in 2024, around 22% of federal spending, according to the agency's 2024 annual report.

DOGE representatives have also been working to cancel diversity, equity and inclusion-focused contracts at CMS, Bloomberg reported.

A CMS official told the Journal two senior CMS employees are coordinating with DOGE.

The leaders are "taking a thoughtful approach to see where there may be opportunities for more effective and efficient spending in line with meeting the goals of President Trump," the official told the outlet.

Sources told the Journal DOGE representatives had not yet been granted access to databases that include personal health information of Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries. The DOGE representatives have "read only" access, meaning they can not change any material viewed.

Medicaid spending is a likely target of Mr. Musk's efficiency initiative, The New York Times reported Feb. 3.

Mehmet Oz, MD, Mr. Trump's pick to lead CMS, has not yet been confirmed by the Senate. Stephanie Carlton, RN, a former McKinsey consultant, is current acting administrator of the agency, according to its website. She is expected to be chosen as Dr. Oz's chief of staff, if he is confirmed, according to The Washington Post.

Officials from the White House and DOGE did not comment to the Journal.

"Yeah, this [CMS] is where the big money fraud is happening," Mr. Musk wrote on X in response to the Journal's article.