Oklahoma hospital reaches $1.1M settlement in data breach lawsuit

Oklahoma Spine Hospital in Oklahoma City agreed to pay $1.1 million in a data breach settlement related to a 2024 incident, The HIPAA Journal reported Dec. 24.

The July 2024 data breach affected almost 39,000 individuals after a potential email account breach was detected. An investigation found that names, health insurance information, medical records and payment information were potentially exposed.

Two class action lawsuits were filed in response.

Oklahoma Spine Hospital agreed to establish a $1.1 million settlement fund to cover attorneys’ fees and expenses, settlement administration and notification costs and service awards for six named plaintiffs, the report said. The remaining money will pay benefits to class members.

Class members are entitled to three years of single-bureau credit monitoring services and may submit a claim for reimbursement of documented, unreimbursed losses up to $10,000.