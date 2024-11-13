Trump creates department of government efficiency: 5 details

President-Elect Donald Trump announced the development of a new governmental department with the goal of restructuring agencies, cutting waste and improving efficiencies, according to Reuters.

Five things to know:

1. Mr. Trump has created the Department of Government Efficiency, naming Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and X, and Vivek Ramaswamy, founder of Roivant Sciences, as co-leaders. The goal is to streamline government operations by reducing bureaucracy and waste, with both Mr. Musk and Mr. Ramaswamy set to provide “advice and guidance from outside of government," according to Reuters. They will operate in informal roles without needing Senate approval.

2. Mr. Trump announced that the department’s mission will include dismantling bureaucracy, reducing unnecessary regulations, and re-structuring federal agencies, according to the report.

3. Mr. Musk committed to full transparency by promising that all actions of the department would be posted online, inviting public involvement.

4. The department will collaborate with the White House and Office of Management and Budget to bring an "entrepreneurial" approach to the federal government and restructure agencies, Mr. Trump told Reuters.

5. Mr. Trump set July 4, 2026 as a deadline for the completion of the department's work, according to CBS News.