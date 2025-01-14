Trump considers 3 leaders for health policy roles: Report

President-elect Donald Trump is likely to select three health policy experts to senior roles at CMS, sources familiar with the matter told The Washington Post in a Jan. 14 report.

Former Senate staffer Stephanie Carlton, RN, is expected to be chosen as chief of staff to Mehmet Oz, MD, whom Trump picked as CMS administrator. Healthcare entrepreneur Chris Klomp is expected to lead the Medicare program, while Abe Sutton, who served in the first Trump administration, is likely to be chosen to oversee Medicare's innovation center.

The appointments are not finalized, sources told the Post.

Here is what to know about the potential leaders: