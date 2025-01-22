Main Line Health cuts 200 administrative roles

Bryn Mawr, Pa.-based Main Line Health has eliminated approximately 200 administrative and management positions, including roles in IT, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Jan. 22.

The majority of the cuts targeted administrative support areas such as information technology, finance, human resources, revenue cycle, and accounting, according to Main Line Health CEO Jack Lynch.

"The landscape in healthcare is awful, and it's only getting worse," Mr. Lynch told the publication.

He cited several factors driving the decision, including inadequate payment increases from Medicare and Medicaid — which account for 65% of the system's patient coverage — rising insurance denials, and the delayed arrival of $25 million in federal COVID-19 aid.

The layoffs are expected to save the health system more than $30 million annually.