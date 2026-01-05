NYU Langone adopts crypto donation platform

New York City-based NYU Langone Health has partnered with BitGo Bank & Trust to enable cryptocurrency donations.

The partnership allows NYU Langone to accept digital asset contributions through BitGo’s infrastructure, which includes regulated custody insured up to $250 million, according to a Jan. 5 news release from the company. The funds aim to support the health system’s clinical, educational and research initiatives.

BitGo’s Auto Liquidation feature converts digital asset donations to U.S. dollars, enabling NYU Langone to process contributions efficiently and in accordance with internal policies.