ICE enforcement resumes at hospitals

The Department of Homeland Security has lifted restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, allowing enforcement actions, including arrests, to take place in previously protected "sensitive" areas like hospitals.

On Jan. 21, Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamin Huffman announced two directives aimed at tightening border security and restoring stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

According to a press release, the measures aim to reverse policies implemented under the Biden administration and empower ICE and Customs and Border Protection to take more decisive action.

Here are four things to know about the two directives:

The first directive rescinds guidelines limiting enforcement actions in or near designated "sensitive" areas, such as schools, churches, and hospitals, according to NBC News.



The Department of Homeland Security stated that the previous rules hindered law enforcement efforts by creating zones where undocumented individuals could evade capture. The new policy allows ICE and CBP officers to act with fewer restrictions in these locations.



The second directive curtails the use of humanitarian parole, which had been expanded during the Biden administration to grant temporary legal entry to large numbers of migrants.



The Department of Homeland Security emphasized that the parole program will now return to its intended purpose: case-by-case evaluations rather than widespread application. Programs not adhering to this stricter standard will be phased out, according to Department of Homeland Security officials.

"Doctors, nurses, and other clinicians must be able to provide care to patients who need it, particularly in urgent situations, without the fear of law enforcement looking over their shoulders. And patients deserve to feel safe in healthcare settings, at a time when they are already more vulnerable because they are sick or injured," Beth Feldpush, senior vice president of advocacy and policy at America's Essential Hospitals, told Becker's in a written statement. "Our hospitals' highest goal is to always provide the best care to every patient who comes through their doors."

America's Essential Hospitals is a national association representing more than 300 hospitals.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the American Hospital Association told Becker's it is "currently reviewing this action from the administration."