2 killed, 5 wounded in UPMC hospital shooting

Authorities are investigating a Feb. 22 shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York, Pa., that left a police officer dead after a gunman took hostages, media outlets reported. The gunman later was killed by police in the incident, during which hospital staff members were injured.

The incident occurred between 10:35 and 11:13 a.m., according to York County District Attorney Tim Barker. Mr. Barker said at a news conference that the suspect, a man identified as Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, 49, entered the hospital with a bag that included a handgun and zip ties before proceeding to the intensive care unit.

In the ICU, the suspect held hospital staff members as hostages before he was killed by the police in a shootout that left West York Borough Police Officer Andrew Duarte dead, authorities said.

Mr. Duarte had responded to a mutual aid call to UPMC Memorial, the West York Borough said on Facebook. "Our prayers and deepest condolences go out to West York Borough Police Officer, Andrew Duarte's family and all of our brothers and sisters in the West York Borough Police Department that have lost a comrade and friend, and furthermore our fellow Borough agencies that have lost a colleague," the post said. "Our community grieves the loss of a hero."

Two other officers, one from the Northern York County Regional Police Department and another from the Springettsbury Township Police Department, were shot by the suspect, Mr. Barker said during the Feb. 22 news conference. The officers were in stable condition.

Three hospital staff members — a physician, a nurse and custodian — suffered gunshot wounds and were in stable condition, while a fourth staff member was injured in a fall, according to authorities. No UPMC patients were injured.

"In the aftermath of yesterday's tragic event, we are relieved to report that the UPMC Memorial staff members injured are medically stable and progressing in their recovery," UPMC spokesperson Susan Manko said in a statement shared with Becker's on Feb. 23. "We extend our sincere wishes for their full and swift recovery. We have provided on-site counseling and Spiritual Care services to staff that will remain available through the upcoming week."

Emergency department teams from nearby WellSpan York Hospital in York, Pa., evaluated patients who were wounded in the shooting, a spokesperson from WellSpan said in a statement with Becker's.

Mr. Barker said during his news conference that the incident appeared to be targeted at the ICU and that Mr. Archangel-Ortiz "did appear to have contact previously in the week with the ICU for medical purpose involving another individual."

UPMC Memorial said it was closed to visitors at this time.

"We know that families and visitors are vital to helping patients heal, and we are working toward making visitation possible again," Ms. Manko said. "There is no longer a police presence on campus, but UPMC Police and Security have enhanced their presence and the campus is safe. The hospital remains on EMS divert but is accepting all patients who arrive via walk-in at the Emergency Department.

"We offer our heartfelt gratitude to the courageous police officers and EMS providers who responded to the incident, and our deepest sympathies to the family and colleagues of the officer who sacrificed his life to save others. We will be forever grateful for his bravery."

Rick Pollack, president and CEO of the American Hospital Association, shared the following statement with Becker's:

"We are deeply mourning the tragic loss of life in yesterday’s horrific hospital shooting at UPMC. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the entire UPMC community. Hospitals are sanctuaries of healing, where dedicated nurses, physicians and other team members work tirelessly to care for patients. We cannot allow these types of violent acts to persist. As a nation, we must unite and take decisive action to end this relentless cycle of violence."

The American Nurses Association also issued a statement, saying it "extends its deepest condolences to the families of West York Borough Police officer Andrew Duarte and wishes speedy recovery to those injured during the tragic event at UPMC Memorial."

The ANA additionally called on Congress to introduce legislation for the Occupational Health and Safety Administration to establish a workplace violence prevention standard within one year.