Healthcare job losses by state if ACA premium tax credits expire

Texas would lose the most healthcare jobs if ACA premium tax credits expire at the end of 2025, according to a March 3 brief from the Commonwealth Fund.

The ACA provides low- and middle-income individuals with premium tax credits to purchase health coverage on the exchange. Originally authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, enhanced PTCs were later extended by the Inflation Reduction Act. Without another congressional extension, the PTCs will expire at the end of 2025.

As of January 2025, 24 million people are enrolled in an exchange plan. Without a PTC extension, an estimated 4 million people will become uninsured, creating a ripple effect across the healthcare industry and wider economy. Overall employment would decline by a total of 286,000 jobs nationwide in 2026, including 130,000 jobs lost in healthcare at hospitals, physician offices, and other ambulatory care and pharmacies.

"It should be noted that our estimates are conservative," Commonwealth Fund researchers wrote. "They do not account for the potential loss of productivity likely to result when people who lose access to affordable insurance, and thus affordable medical care, are unable to work because of a decline in their health status."

States ranked by healthcare job losses in 2026 if premium tax credits expire:

Texas

Healthcare job losses: 30,800

Total jobs lost: 69,300

Florida

Healthcare job losses: 22,100

Total jobs lost: 49,200

Georgia

Healthcare job losses: 12,800

Total jobs lost: 28,400

Tennessee

Healthcare job losses: 5,800

Total jobs lost: 13,300

Louisiana

Healthcare job losses: 5,200

Total jobs lost: 11,300

South Carolina

Healthcare job losses: 5,000

Total jobs lost: 10,900

Alabama

Healthcare job losses: 4,500

Total jobs lost: 10,000

Mississippi

Healthcare job losses: 4,000

Total jobs lost: 8,500

Ohio

Healthcare job losses: 3,500

Total jobs lost: 7,800

California

Healthcare job losses: 3,100

Total jobs lost: 6,600

North Carolina

Healthcare job losses: 2,500

Total jobs lost: 5,300

Arizona

Healthcare job losses: 2,400

Total jobs lost: 5,300

New York

Healthcare job losses: 2,200

Total jobs lost: 4,400

Indiana

Healthcare job losses: 2,100

Total jobs lost: 4,600

New Jersey

Healthcare job losses: 2,000

Total jobs lost: 4,100

Kentucky

Healthcare job losses: 2,000

Total jobs lost: 4,300

Missouri

Healthcare job losses: 1,600

Total jobs lost: 3,700

Kansas

Healthcare job losses: 1,600

Total jobs lost: 3,500

Arkansas

Healthcare job losses: 1,600

Total jobs lost: 3,300

Oklahoma

Healthcare job losses: 1,700

Total jobs lost: 3,700

Utah

Healthcare job losses: 1,400

Total jobs lost: 3,000

Idaho

Healthcare job losses: 1,200

Total jobs lost: 2,500

Colorado

Healthcare job losses: 1,200

Total jobs lost: 2,600

West Virginia

Healthcare job losses: 1,200

Total jobs lost: 2,600

Pennsylvania

Healthcare job losses: 1,000

Total jobs lost: 2,200

Oregon

Healthcare job losses: 1,000

Total jobs lost: 2,100

Virginia

Healthcare job losses: 1,000

Total jobs lost: 2,000

Illinois

Healthcare job losses: 900

Total jobs lost: 1,900

Minnesota

Healthcare job losses: 800

Total jobs lost: 1,800

Maryland

Healthcare job losses: 700

Total jobs lost: 1,300

Massachusetts

Healthcare job losses: 700

Total jobs lost: 1,600

Michigan

Healthcare job losses: 500

Total jobs lost: 1,000

Wyoming

Healthcare job losses: 500

Total jobs lost: 1,100

Washington

Healthcare job losses: 400

Total jobs lost: 800

Delaware

Healthcare job losses: 400

Total jobs lost: 800

Nevada

Healthcare job losses: 300

Total jobs lost: 700

South Dakota

Healthcare job losses: 300

Total jobs lost: 700

Nebraska

Healthcare job losses: 300

Total jobs lost: 600

Connecticut

Healthcare job losses: 300

Total jobs lost: 600

New Mexico

Healthcare job losses: 300

Total jobs lost: 600

Alaska

Healthcare job losses: 300

Total jobs lost: 700

New Hampshire

Healthcare job losses: 200

Total jobs lost: 400

Iowa

Healthcare job losses: 200

Total jobs lost: 500

Vermont

Healthcare job losses: 200

Total jobs lost: 400

Maine

Healthcare job losses: 100

Total jobs lost: 300

Rhode Island

Healthcare job losses: 80

Total jobs lost: 170



Hawaii

Healthcare job losses: 70

Total jobs lost: 140

Montana

Healthcare job losses: 70

Total jobs lost: 160

Wisconsin

Healthcare job losses: 70

Total jobs lost: 140

North Dakota

Healthcare job losses: 30

Total jobs lost: 70



District of Columbia

Healthcare job losses: 20

Total jobs lost: 50