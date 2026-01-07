10 best, worst cities for an active lifestyle

Honolulu is 2026’s best city for an active lifestyle, while Garland, Texas, is the worst, according to an annual WalletHub analysis published Jan. 7.

The personal finance company compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across two dimensions: budget and participation, and sports and outdoors. WalletHub examined these dimensions using 35 metrics, ranging from the city’s bike score to the share of physically inactive adults.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 indicating the most favorable conditions for a physically active population. WalletHub calculated a weighted average across all metrics for each city to determine an overall score, which was then used to rank the cities. Read more about the methodology here.

Best cities for an active lifestyle in 2026:

1. Honolulu — 65.79

2. New York City — 62.03

3. San Francisco — 59.31

4. Chicago — 59.03

5. Los Angeles — 58.91

6. Las Vegas — 58.09

7. Atlanta — 57.32

8. Cincinnati — 56.65

9. Denver — 56.36

10. Madison, Wis. — 55.83

Worst cities for an active lifestyle:

1. Garland, Texas — 29.53

2. Irving, Texas — 29.88

3. Fort Wayne, Ind. — 30.50

4. Fresno, Calif. — 31.12

5. San Bernardino, Calif. — 31.84

6. Hialeah, Fla. — 31.94

7. Corpus Christi, Texas — 32.20

8. Newark, N.J. — 32.21

9. Winston-Salem, N.C. — 32.44

10. North Las Vegas, Nev. — 32.77