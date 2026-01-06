10 best, worst cities to find a job

Scottsdale, Ariz., ranked No. 1 on WalletHub’s list of best places to find a job, while Detroit came in last.

The personal finance website released its “Best Places to Find a Job in 2026” report Jan. 6, comparing 182 cities — the 150 most populous U.S. cities and at least two of the largest in each state — across two dimensions: job market and socioeconomics.

WalletHub evaluated the two dimensions using 31 metrics, ranging from job openings per applicant to the monthly average starting salary.

Each metric was scored on a 100-point scale, with 100 indicating the most favorable conditions for employment. Cities were ranked based on their weighted average across all metrics. Only city propers were considered, excluding surrounding metropolitan areas.

WalletHub said Scottsdale topped its list largely due to its low unemployment rate.

The best cities for jobs, along with their total score:

1.Scottsdale, Ariz. — 66.71

2. Columbia, Md. — 66.57

3. Portland, Maine — 65.28

4. South Burlington, Vt. — 64.65

5. Pittsburgh — 64.29

6. Orlando, Fla. — 64.29

7. Plano, Texas — 62.71

8. Washington, D.C. — 62.42

9. Austin, Texas — 62.37

10. Huntsville, Ala. — 62.01

The worst cities for jobs, along with their total score:

1. Detroit — 39.46

2. Memphis, Tenn. — 42.59

3. Stockton, Calif. — 43.24

4. Shreveport, La. — 43.26

5. Las Cruces, N.M. — 43.79

6. Augusta, Ga. — 44.58

7. Columbus, Ga. — 44.59

8. Fayetteville, N.C. — 44.62

9. Toledo, Ohio — 45.10

10. Huntington, W.Va. — 45.15

The full list is available here.