10 hospitals with shortest ED visit times, per CMS 

Mariah Taylor and Mackenzie Bean

Becker’s has compiled a list of hospitals and health systems with the shortest emergency department visit times using CMS’ Timely and Effective Care-Hospital data. 

The CDC tracks the median length of stay for ED patients as part of its “timely and effective care” measure set. The data was released Nov. 26 and covers ED visits recorded in 2024. Measures in this dataset apply to all adults and children treated in hospitals paid under either the inpatient or outpatient prospective payment systems. Learn more about the measures here.

Nationwide, the average ED visit time was 161 minutes in 2024, down from 163 minutes in 2023, CMS data shows. 

Most hospitals on this list are small community or critical access hospitals that may see lower annual ED volumes and patient acuities than facilities operating Level 1 or 2 trauma centers. CMS does not include hospitals’ total ED volumes or case mix index in its dataset.

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems with the shortest median ED visit times, along with the previous wait times from the last data set for comparison.  

*Data is based on a shorter time period than required, according to CMS.

Median ED length of stay (2024)Sample sizePrevious median ED length of stay (2023)
Sample size
Rio Grande Hospital (Del Norte, Colo.)45 minutes174 patients38* minutes176 patients
Mille Lacs Health System (Onamia, Minn.)*
4623154425
Mitchell County Hospital District (Colorado City, Texas)4839255405
Myrtue Medical Center (Harlan, Iowa)5237365282
Coteau Des Prairies Health Care System (Sisseton, S.D.)5334264198
Richardson Medical Center (Rayville, La.)5337756402
Lady of the Sea General Hospital (Cut Off, La.)5438042191
Pinckneyville (Ill.) Community Hospital56189154129
Cuba Memorial Hospital*574668335
Mercy Hospital Tishomingo (Okla.)5835858368

*Data is based on a shorter time period than required, according to CMS.

The MSK cost opportunity: How AI-care and predictive analytics are changing the economics

