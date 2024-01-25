Northwell executive to helm 3 hospitals

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has promoted Kerri Anne Scanlon, RN, to an expanded role as executive director of three hospitals.

Ms. Scanlon has been serving as executive director at Glen Cove (N.Y.) Hospital since November 2019. In addition to her current responsibilities, she will now assume the top jobs at Plainview (N.Y.) Hospital and Syosset (N.Y.) Hospital, according to a Jan. 24 news release shared with Becker's.

She succeeds Michael Fener, who is transitioning into a new role as Northwell's senior vice president of strategic operational finance. He has helmed the Plainview and Syosset hospitals for 16 years.

Ms. Scanlon assumed her new duties Jan. 2, according to the news release.