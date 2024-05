Las Vegas-based MountainView Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has named Sonia Baughman CFO.

Ms. Baughman has been with HCA-affiliated hospitals since 2006, according to a May 15 LinkedIn post from MountainView Hospital. She joins MountainView from Las Vegas-based Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where she served as CFO.

She previously served as CFO of Summerville (S.C.) Medical Center and assistant CFO of Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.