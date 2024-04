Rolla Sweis, PharmD, was named president and CEO of Chicago-based La Rabida Children's Hospital.

Dr. Sweis brings more than two decades of experience at Advocate Health to the role, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, she served as COO of Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill. She also previously served as vice president of operations for the South Chicagoland Hospitals which included Christ Medical Center, South Suburban Hospital and Trinity Hospital.