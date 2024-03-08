Dartmouth hospital names chief medical officer

Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H., has named Gina O'Brien, MD, its next chief medical officer.

Dr. O'Brien was named interim chief medical officer in May 2023 and was promoted to the permanent position Jan. 11, according to a March 8 news release shared with Becker's. She joined Cheshire Medical Center in June 2022 as associate chief medical officer and a pediatrician, and will continue seeing patients in her new role.

Cheshire Medical Center is a member of Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health.