RWJBarnabas hospital names VP of quality, safety and risk management

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton in HamiltonTownship, N.J., has promoted Meghan McCord-Zaro, RN, BSN, to the role of vice president of quality, patient safety and risk management.

Ms. McCord-Zaro had previously served as the hospital's assistant vice president of risk and regulatory compliance. In her new role, she will oversee quality, patient safety, accreditation activities and disease management, according to an April 1 news release.

Ms. McCord-Zaro joined RWJUH Hamilton in 2019. She has spent more than 25 years in healthcare.

RWJUH Hamilton is part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health