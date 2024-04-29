Ascension names new CFO

St. Louis-based Ascension named Saurabh Tripathi executive vice president and CFO Aprl 29 to succeed Liz Foshage, who is retiring in September.

Mr. Tripathi and Ms. Foshage will be co-CFOs through September to ensure a seamless transition. Mr. Tripathi has more than 25 years of executive experience including time as CFO and treasurer of Highmark Health, where he led growth initiatives and increased access to care.

"We are thrilled to welcome Saurabh to Ascension as our new CFO. His extensive background and expertise in managing large-scale operations and his visionary leadership are exactly what Ascension needs as we continue to evolve and expand our services," said Joseph Impicciche, JD, CEO of Ascension. "His deep industry knowledge and proven ability to deliver substantial financial results will play a pivotal role in driving our mission forward."

Mr. Tripathi is accountable for the 140-hospital system's financial operations and will oversee financial planning, reporting, tax and treasury functions as well as shared services. Ascension reported $28.3 billion in total revenue last year and $40.5 billion in assets. The health system spans 19 states and has 134,000 associates.