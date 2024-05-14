Trinity hospital taps HCA exec as president

Trinity Health of New England has named Valerie Powell-Stafford president of Hartford, Conn.-based Saint Francis Hospital, effective June 3.

As part of her new role, Ms. Powell-Stafford will also oversee Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford.

She comes to Trinity Health from HCA Healthcare Florida, where she's held various hospital leadership roles since 2009. Most recently, Ms. Powell-Stafford served as president and CEO of HCA Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla. She also previously served as CEO of HCA Florida Englewood Hospital; COO and ethics and compliance officer for HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton, Fla.; and COO of HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

Saint Francis Hospital is a 617-bed teaching hospital and the largest Catholic hospital in New England, according to a May 14 news release.