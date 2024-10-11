8 systems delaying surgeries amid the IV shortage

Hospitals and health systems nationwide are delaying elective or nonemergency procedures to conserve IV fluid supplies amid a national shortage.

More than 80% of healthcare organizations across the nation are facing shortages after Hurricane Helene disrupted operations at Baxter's plant in South Carolina, according to data from Premier. Baxter is working with federal officials to quickly ramp up supplies and expects to regain full capacity by the end of the year. In the meantime, hospitals are deploying various mitigation strategies to conserve IV inventory, including canceling or rescheduling surgeries.

Below is a breakdown of eight health systems that have or are currently still postponing procedures. Organizations are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health temporarily adjusted nonemergency surgery schedules earlier this month. The health system resumed normal clinical operations at all sites Oct. 10 thanks to "effective conservation efforts and the delivery of additional supplies," a spokesperson told Becker's. Allina is now working to reschedule affected patients' surgeries in a prioritized manner.

"Allina Health anticipates continuing to receive less than normal amounts of IV fluid resources through the end of the year," the spokesperson said. "We will continue many of our conservation efforts and monitor and assess our supplies daily for the foreseeable future."

2. Berkshire Health Systems in Pittsfield, Mass., is postponing nonemergency procedures, including urology and orthopedic operations, amid the shortage, The Berkshire Eagle reported Oct. 10. With just a two to four weeks' supply of IV fluid on hand, the level 3 trauma center is giving some patients Pedialyte and Gatorade to help stretch supplies.

3. Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health resumed elective surgeries Oct. 11 after a temporary pause to assess IV supplies and implement mitigation measures. The system is slated to resume a full surgical schedule Oct. 14.

4. Forks (Wash.) Community Washington suspended all elective procedures, effective Oct. 7, to conserve supplies for emergency purposes.

5. Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis canceled or rescheduled some nonemergency procedures, a spokesperson told ABC affiliate KSTP on Oct. 7.

6. Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System said it is delaying some nonemergency orthopedic, urology and gynecological surgeries that require a large amount of IV fluids. According to an Oct. 9 report from WAFF 48.

7. Minneapolis-based M Health Fairview postponed elective outpatient procedures and inpatient nonemergency surgeries Oct. 7, according to the Star Tribune. Surgeries will be delayed through at least Oct. 14.

8. Effective Oct. 6, UVA Health in Charlottesville, Va., postponed some elective procedures scheduled at its flagship hospital, UVA Health University Medical Center, along with its campuses in Culpeper, Haymarket and Manassas, Va., according to NBC affiliate WVIR.