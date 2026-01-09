‘Unlocking mobility for everybody, everywhere’: Jupiter Medical Center, HSS partner to expand orthopedic care

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center and New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery have partnered to expand access to orthopedic care in South Florida.

The organizations plan to offer comprehensive musculoskeletal care, including diagnosis, surgery and rehabilitation. HSS physicians will perform surgeries at Jupiter Medical Center’s new Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute, according to a Jan. 9 joint news release.

The institute, completed about 18 months ago, includes 16 additional operating rooms to support the future of robotic surgery, Jupiter Medical Center President and CEO Amit Rastogi, MD, told Becker’s. The hospital also plans to open a new 92-bed patient care tower later in January, with dedicated space for orthopedic care and rehabilitation.

A key focus was improving quality, not just expanding bed capacity, Dr. Rastogi said. The tower’s third and fourth floors will be dedicated to orthopedic patients and will include postoperative beds and rehabilitation centers on each floor.

Through the partnership, patients will gain access to expertise in joint replacement, sports medicine and spine surgery.

HSS entered the Florida market in 2020 with the opening of an outpatient facility and ambulatory surgery center in West Palm Beach, according to HSS President and CEO Bryan Kelly, MD, who also serves as surgeon-in-chief emeritus. The organization expanded further south to North Miami in 2025 through a collaboration with the University of Miami Health System.

“Jupiter allows us to extend further north into Northern Palm Beach County and up into Martin County,” Dr. Kelly told Becker’s. “Jupiter Medical Center is an outstanding hospital partner and mission-driven.”

HSS’ goal is to extend the highest quality musculoskeletal care to more people in more locations, he said.

“Our vision is unlocking mobility for everybody, everywhere,” Dr. Kelly said. “The further away we are from the core, the more important it is to find good partners who are also looking to improve and extend quality and reach and do better. Jupiter fit that mold very well for us.”

Clinical and cultural alignment

When Dr. Rastogi became CEO of Jupiter Medical Center in 2019, one of his top goals was to expand the depth and breadth of clinical services. The hospital invested in access to complex care, including oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, obstetrics and neonatal services.

Today, its orthopedic program is nationally recognized, Dr. Rastogi said.

“But as we thought about the future, we wanted to be able to do what we excel at today — hip replacements, knee replacements and sports medicine — and take that to the next level by bringing even more innovative therapies and more clinical research to procedures that are considered routine,” he said. “Additionally, for people who suffer from very complex orthopedic conditions, we want to be able to provide access to that close to home.”

HSS emerged as the right partner based on its long track record of clinical excellence in musculoskeletal and orthopedic health, Dr. Rastogi said.

“In addition to the clinical excellence that they brought, we also found that culturally, we’re very similar as well, which is critically important in any partnership when you think about long-term success,” he said.