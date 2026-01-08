Jupiter Medical Center receives largest-ever donation

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center has received a $35 million gift, the largest in the hospital’s history.

The gift from Tim and Jayne Donahue was used to support the hospital’s new $135 million patient care tower, which will open later in January, according to a Jan. 8 news release shared with Becker’s.

The 92-bed tower expands the hospital’s total capacity to 340 beds. It is organized by specialty and includes oncology and cardiovascular floors, two dedicated orthopedic units with rehabilitation services, and a clinical simulation center for training and innovation.

The facility has been named the Tim and Jayne Donahue Patient Care Tower, the release said.