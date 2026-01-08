‘This is more than an expansion’: UPMC bolsters women’s services at recently acquired system

Pittsburgh-based UPMC has expanded its Magee-Womens services to UPMC Washington, strengthening access to advanced women’s healthcare across Washington County and surrounding areas.

“This is more than an expansion, it’s a promise kept,” Brook Ward, president of UPMC Washington and UPMC Greene, said during a Jan. 7 news release. “We told our community we would bring UPMC’s signature services here, and today, UPMC Magee-Womens becomes part of Washington’s story.”

The move delivers on a pledge UPMC made after finalizing its affiliation with Washington Health System on June 1, 2024. As part of that agreement, UPMC committed $300 million over 10 years to upgrade clinical services and infrastructure across UPMC Washington, UPMC Greene and their outpatient sites.

The health system aims to make UPMC Washington a regional hub for specialized care. UPMC Magee-Womens joins a roster of signature service lines at the facility, which also includes UPMC Children’s, UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, UPMC Orthopaedic Institute and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

UPMC Magee-Womens is nationally ranked for women’s health and operates one of the largest obstetrics programs in the U.S. Its integration into UPMC Washington means local families will now have access to advanced services such as gynecologic oncology, maternal-fetal medicine and minimally invasive surgery — care that previously required traveling to Pittsburgh.

“Bringing UPMC Magee-Womens to Washington is about answering the needs of our community and supporting the incredible teams who care for our patients every day,” said Joel Yuhas, executive vice president of UPMC and president of the UPMC Health Services Division. “This investment ensures women and families have access to advanced care close to home, while empowering our clinicians with the resources and expertise to deliver the very best.”

The partnership prioritizes coordinated, patient-first care by integrating UPMC Magee-Womens’ clinical standards with trusted local teams, according to the health system. It also aims to reduce travel burdens, improve outcomes and reflect the specific needs of the community.