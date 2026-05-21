ED visits for tick bites at a 9-year high

Emergency departments across the country are reporting higher-than-normal rates of visits related to tick bites, according to CDC data.

In April, 104 of every 100,000 ED visits were related to tick bites, according to a CDC tracker. While this equals 0.1%, that incidence rate is higher than those recorded at this time. During each April between 2018 and 2025, approximately 63 per 100,000 ED visits were tick bite-related. In April 2017, the incidence rate was 101 per 100,000.

Tick bite-related ED visits usually peak in May, and CDC data suggests this year will reach a new record since at least 2017. Nearly every region is reporting a sharp increase in tick bite-related ED visits, with the only outlier being the South Central region, which includes Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

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