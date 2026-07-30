Novant Health hospitals pause elective surgeries due to water main break

A water main break in the Winston-Salem, N.C., area has prompted Novant Health to pause elective surgical procedures and transition to virtual appointments, according to a July 30 update from the system.

Elective surgeries are paused at three locations in Winston-Salem: Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Hawthorne Outpatient Surgery Center.

Operations are continuing as normal at Novant Health Clemmons (N.C.) Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville (N.C.) Medical Center.

Thirty-five clinics are affected, including those that provide primary care; psychiatric medicine; wound care; and care for cancer, endocrine and rheumatology, heart and vascular, surgical, orthopedics and women’s health. Nearby Novant Health facilities will accommodate patients who need in-person care, the system said.

Novant Health is based in Winston-Salem and operates 21 medical centers and more than 900 healthcare facilities across North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the organization’s website.

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