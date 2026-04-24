ED visits for tick bites jump: CDC

According to the CDC’s Tick Bite Data Tracker, the number of emergency department visits related to tick bites is higher than usual for most of the U.S.

Weekly tick bite-related emergency department visits are the highest reported since 2017 in all regions of the U.S. except the South Central region, according to an April 23 news release from the CDC.



The CDC’s tracker presents data collected by the National Syndromic Surveillance Program on emergency department visits for tick bites by week, month, region, age and sex.

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