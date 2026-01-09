Cleveland Clinic hospital cuts ICU transfers with nurse-led program

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi significantly reduced intensive care unit admissions among acute care patients after implementing a nurse-led initiative to better identify and respond to patient deterioration.

The Critical Care Outreach Nurse Program was first piloted in 2023 to improve early detection of patient deterioration and reduce Code Blue activations. The program created a structured team of critical care nurses trained to proactively support acute care nurses and intervene before patient conditions escalated.

ICU admissions declined after the program’s implementation, falling from a baseline of 0.46 per 1,000 inpatient days before the pilot to 0.23 within about six months. The hospital also reported fewer Code Blue activations and cardiopulmonary arrests on acute care units.

Elizabeth Craig, RN, a critical care outreach nurse who helps lead the program, said the team also focused on fostering collaboration between ICU and acute care nurses through joint rounds, structured care planning and forums for continuous improvement.

“The outreach nurses aren’t just responding to alerts; they’re building relationships,” she said in a Jan. 6 release. “They’re rounding with ACU nurses, discussing concerns and helping create care plans that prevent deterioration. It has fostered a sense of partnership that benefits everyone involved.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a 364-bed hospital based in the United Arab Emirates managed and operated by Cleveland Clinic.

The Critical Care Outreach Nurse Program was first piloted in 2023 to improve early detection of patient deterioration and reduce Code Blue activations. The program created a structured team of critical care nurses trained to proactively support acute care nurses and intervene before patient conditions escalated.

ICU admissions declined after the program’s implementation, falling from a baseline of 0.46 per 1,000 inpatient days before the pilot to 0.23 within about six months. The hospital also reported fewer Code Blue activations and cardiopulmonary arrests on acute care units.

Elizabeth Craig, RN, a critical care outreach nurse who helps lead the program, said the team also focused on fostering collaboration between ICU and acute care nurses through joint rounds, structured care planning and forums for continuous improvement.

“The outreach nurses aren’t just responding to alerts; they’re building relationships,” she said in a Jan. 6 release. “They’re rounding with ACU nurses, discussing concerns and helping create care plans that prevent deterioration. It has fostered a sense of partnership that benefits everyone involved.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a 364-bed hospital based in the United Arab Emirates managed and operated by Cleveland Clinic.