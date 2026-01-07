Tampa General, Lakeland Regional partner to expand access to specialized cancer care 

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital has partnered with Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health to bring the Lakeland region greater access to specialized cancer care and clinical trials.



Under the collaborative agreement, TGH oncologists will provide subspecialized cancer care to patients at Lakeland Regional Health’s Hollis Cancer Center, according to a Jan. 7 news release from the health systems.



“We are very excited to collaborate with the TGH Cancer Institute, which is widely recognized as a national leader in cancer care and research,” Danielle Drummond, president and CEO of Lakeland Regional Health, said in the release. “Our goal is always to provide the highest level of care to our patients close to home, and we are confident that combining our resources and expertise will offer tremendous benefits for our patients.”

The effort aims to deliver more personalized treatment plans and improve outcomes for patients in the region, leaders at the health systems said.



