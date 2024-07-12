32 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been shared with or reported by Becker's this year:

Editor's note: This live webpage was created July 12 and will continue to be updated. View executive moves for the first half of 2024 here.

July 8-12

1. Kevin Murphy was named vice president of revenue cycle management for HealthPRO Heritage.

2. Mike Cooper was named CEO of Fairfield (Ill.) Memorial Hospital.

3. Benjamin Shobert was named senior vice president of clinical data at Optum.

4. Mark Rosenblatt, MD, PhD, was selected as the new CEO of the University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics at UIC, or UI Health, based in Chicago.

5. Daryl Cetnar was named director of marketing at Opelousas (La.) General Health System.

6. Indy Lane, MD, was named vice president of women's health for Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

7. Cheryl Ficara, RN, was named president of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare's Hartford Region, and a senior vice president at the health system.

8. Bimal Patel, president of Hartford HealthCare's Hartford and Northwest regions and senior vice president, was appointed executive vice president and COO of the health system.

9. Jodie Wegmiller, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Dublin (Ohio) Methodist Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware.

10. Daniel Drake was named CEO for Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health's three national continuing care organizations.

11. Ranjit Hundal, MD, was named chief medical officer of Providence's South Division — which spans 17 hospitals in Northern and Southern California.

12. Jeffrey Matthews, MD, was named surgeon-in-chief of UChicago Medicine.

13. William DiStanislao was named vice president of operations for Hamilton Township, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

14. J. Nwando Olayiwola, MD, was named president of the Advocate National Center for Health Equity, part of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.

15. Catherine Krawczeski, MD, was named chief medical officer of Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

16. Jason Newland, MD, was selected to be Nationwide Children's Hospital's chief of infectious diseases.

17. Tanja Oquendo was named chief people officer of Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services.

18. Sam Pena, BSN, was named COO of HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

19. Jenny Stachura, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of the CHI Health Midwest Division's Iowa/Nebraska market.

20. Dennis Bierle was named president of CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha, Neb.

21. Ashley Teeters was named vice president of revenue cycle for Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center.

22. John White, CEO and superintendent of Omak, Wash.-based Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic, stepped down from his role for "personal and professional reasons." Mid-Valley CFO Holly Stanley and COO Christina Wagar were appointed co-interim CEOs. Ms. Wagar was also selected as superintendent.

23. Katie Clement was named CFO of Rexburg, Idaho-based Madisonhealth.

24. Jessica Somers was named CFO of Bethesda, Md.-based Aledade, a physician-led accountable care organization.

25. Michael Schnabel was named interim vice president and CIO of UT Health San Antonio.

26. Mary Ellen Schopp was named chief human resources officer for Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham.

27. Fernando (Ferd) Ferrer, MD, was named chief pediatric officer of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

28. Nichole Reed, MSN, RN, associate chief nursing officer for Hot Springs, Ark.-based National Park Medical Center.

29. Justin Voelker was named CFO for Renton, Wash.-based Providence's Inland Northwest Washington service area.

30. Michael Rousse, MD, is retiring, as chief medical officer at St. Johnsbury-based Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Ryan Sexton, MD, the hospital's emergency room medical director, will take over the role.

31. Andrew Fierro-Peretti was named chief accounting officer of San Francisco-based UCSF Health.

32. Doug Maier will retire July 31 as CFO of the Behavioral Wellness Center at Girard, a $60 million nonprofit behavioral health provider in Philadelphia. A replacement has not been appointed.