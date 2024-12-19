HCA Georgia hospital CEO to retire after 17 years

Don Avery, president and CEO of HCA Healthcare's Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, Ga., will retire on July 3.

Mr. Avery has spent 38 years in healthcare, including serving in his current role since 2008, according to a Dec. 19 letter published on the hospital's website.

"Perhaps the most difficult decision I have ever had to make, yet in some ways the easiest, is to announce my retirement from Fairview Park Hospital," Mr. Avery said in the letter. "I have decided to step down from the most amazing job anyone could ever hope to have, being the leader of a group of people that have become my family."

Fairview Park Hospital is a 190-bed acute care facility with 700 employees. It is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.