Cone Health taps chief health equity officer

Olu Jegede, MD, has been appointed chief health equity and community impact officer at Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

In this role, Dr. Jegede will oversee the development and execution of Cone Health's strategic plan for health equity, community wellness and eliminating healthcare disparities, according to a Nov. 20 news release.

Dr. Jegede joined Cone Health in 2014 and became vice president of clinical care and health equity in 2022, the release said. As leader of Cone Health's Center for Health Equity, he launched an initiative aimed at increasing life expectancy by five years in specific urban and rural communities.

He also established the system's transitional care clinic, which reduced hospital readmissions within 30 days of discharge by 43% in its first year.

Cone Health includes five hospitals, as well as outpatient, primary and specialty care centers.