Broward appoints 2 execs at flagship hospital

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Medical Center has appointed two new executives to its C-suite.

Michele Thoman, RN, has been named COO of Broward Health's flagship hospital, while Jose Martinez-Elejalde, MD, has been selected as chief medical officer.

Ms. Thoman has two decades of experience in healthcare administration, most recently serving as COO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. Before that, she held roles as the chief nursing officer and then COO of Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, Fla.

Dr. Martinez, a cardiologist with more than 24 years of healthcare experience, has previously served in various CMO roles with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. He is also an assistant professor of internal medicine and course director of cardiovascular and respiratory systems at Florida International University in Miami.

"It is an incredible time for Broward Health's flagship hospital," Broward Health Medical Center CEO Manny Linares said in an Oct. 22 news release. "These dynamic new leaders are infusing our hospital with innovative new approaches. Their knowledge of our industry and the regional marketplace will continue to drive the growth we've been enjoying the past few years while helping us think more creatively about enhancing the patient experience."