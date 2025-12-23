OSF taps interim presidents for 3 hospitals

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is implementing an interim leadership plan in its Western Region following the resignation of Lisa DeKezel, president of St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Ill., and Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, Ill.

Zach Yoder has been appointed interim president of both hospitals. He will step away from his current role as president of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, Ill., for up to six months to support the transition.

During that time, Lisa Schepers, DNP, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer at Saint Anthony’s, will serve as interim president of the Alton-based hospital.

OSF also plans to align its Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee, Ill., St. Mary and OSF Holy Family hospitals under a single president during the search process. The health system said the integrated leadership model should strengthen its regional approach to care delivery across west central Illinois.

Saint Luke Medical Center will continue to be led by Jackie Kernan, MSN, RN, during the transition. Once the permanent president role is filled, Ms. Kernan will remain president of Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon, Ill.

The interim leadership changes will take effect Jan. 5.