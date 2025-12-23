Tenet makes 14 executive moves in 2025

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has made executive moves at its hospitals across multiple states in 2025.

Becker’s has reported on the following C-suite appointments since Jan. 14:

Editor’s note: This live webpage was last updated on Dec. 23.

1. Jessica Hodges was appointed CFO of San Antonio-based St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital.

2. Valerie Helms was named assistant CFO of Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, Ariz.

3. Hillary Rosenfeld, MSN, RN, was appointed COO of Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, Ariz.

4. Jennifer Opsut was named CEO of Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, Ariz.

5. Kristopher Kitz was appointed market chief strategy officer of Tucson, Ariz.-based Carondelet Health Network.

6. Steven Dorris was named CFO of North Central Baptist Hospital in San Antonio.

7. Lisa Foo was named Tenet’s first COO.

8. Mike Ditoro, PharmD, was named CEO of Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, Calif.

9. Brian Hatfield was appointed CFO of Mesa-based Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital.

10. Bill Waechter was named market CEO of San Antonio-based Baptist Health System.

11. Nathan Worley was appointed CEO of The Hospitals of Providence-Transmountain Campus in El Paso, Texas.

12. Denten Park was named CEO of St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and Tenet’s Massachusetts market following the resignation of Carolyn Jackson.

13. David Byrd was appointed CEO of The Hospitals of Providence-Sierra Campus in El Paso, Texas.

14. Austin Champoux was named COO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.