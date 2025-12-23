Former Intermountain Health executive named CEO of Cone Health

Paul Krakovitz, MD, was appointed CEO of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health, effective March 16.

Dr. Krakovitz brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience to the role, according to a Dec. 23 news release from the health system. He is a practicing pediatric otolaryngology physician at the University of Utah.

Most recently, he served as an executive‑in‑residence at Cressey & Company, an investment firm focused on improving America’s healthcare system.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Krakovitz held leadership roles at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, including Desert Region president and senior vice president. He also served as chief medical officer and vice president of specialty‑based care at Intermountain and held various clinical and operational roles at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Krakovitz succeeds Mary Jo Cagle, MD, who stepped down at the end of May. Bernie Sherry will continue serving as interim CEO until Dr. Krakovitz joins the system, according to the release.

Cone Health, part of Risant Health — a nonprofit created by Kaiser Foundation Hospitals — has more than 13,000 employees.