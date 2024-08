Andrew McMullin was tapped as CFO for Las Vegas-based West Henderson Hospital, part of Las Vegas-based The Valley Health System, according to an Aug.9 LinkedIn post.

The Valley Health System is part of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

Prior to his new role, Mr. McMullin served as interim CFO at Las Vegas-based Valley Hospital Medical Center. He also served as interim CFO of Washington, D.C.-based The George Washington University Hospital, according to his LinkedIn page.