Ochsner Health innovation lead steps into vice chair role

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health has appointed Jason Hill as its new vice chair of hospital medicine and innovation.

Mr. Hill shared the news in a Dec. 30 LinkedIn post, writing that the role focuses on “eliminating the low-value tasks that exhaust our physicians, putting the right information at clinicians’ fingertips when decisions need to be made, and deploying predictive models that help us act earlier and smarter.”

He previously served as the health system’s innovation officer, a position he is stepping away from to take on the new role.