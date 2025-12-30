13 hospital CFOs becoming CEOs

Becker’s has reported on 13 hospitals and health systems that have promoted CFOs to the chief executive role in 2025:

1. Hutchinson (Kan.) Clinic named Matt Leary CEO, effective Jan. 5, 2026. Prior to his new role, Mr. Leary served as market vice president of finance and CFO for Utah at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

2. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems appointed Kevin Hammons as CEO on Dec. 10. Mr. Hammons had served as interim CEO following the Sept. 30 retirement of Tim Hingtgen, who served as CEO since 2021. Mr. Hammons joined CHS in 1997 and had served as CFO since 2020.

3. Peterborough, N.H.-based Monadnock Community Hospital named Richard Scheinblum CEO, effective in February 2026. Mr. Scheinblum currently serves as the critical access hospital’s executive vice president and CFO. He will succeed Cyndee McGuire, who has led the organization as president and CEO since February 2014.

4. Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y., named Thomas Stokes CEO, with his tenure beginning in January 2026. He most recently served as CFO of New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine and vice president for finance at Cornell University. Mr. Stokes succeeds Richard Becker, MD, who had served as interim CEO following the termination of former CEO Megan Ryan.

5. Jeff Sandene, executive vice president and CFO of Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health, has been promoted to president and CEO of the system, effective July 2026. Mr. Sandene, who will succeed Dave Ramsey when he retires in July, served as CFO for Charleston Area Medical Center prior to his current role.

6. Alamogordo-based Christus Southern New Mexico named Reuben Murray its permanent CEO. Mr. Murray had served in the role on an interim basis following the March 31 retirement of Jim Heckert, who had been CEO since 2008. Before joining the hospital, Mr. Murray had served as CFO of Christus St. Vincent Health System in Santa Fe, N.M., since 2019.

7. Richmond, Ind.-based Reid Health named Ben Wells CEO on Sept. 4. He joined the system in 2024 as CFO and had served as acting president and CEO since February following the indefinite leave of absence of Craig Kinyon, who led the organization for nearly 17 years.

8. Jon Dingledine, COO and CFO of Coldwater, Ohio-based Mercer Health, was appointed CEO, effective July 1. He will succeed Lisa Klenke, RN, who will retire June 30 after 12 years in the role. Mr. Dingledine joined Mercer Health in 2013.

9. Hannah McRae, CFO of Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health, was appointed CEO on April 7. Ms. McRae had served as interim CEO since November. She has been with the system since 2020.

10. Hinesville, Ga.-based Liberty Regional Medical Center named CFO Derek Rozier as its next CEO. He succeeds Tammy Mims, who retired after serving as the hospital’s CEO since 2019. Mr. Rozier has served as the hospital’s CFO for the past 10 years.

11. Newport (Wash.) Hospital and Health Services named CFO Kim Manus its permanent CEO and superintendent. She had served as interim CEO since August and as the hospital’s CFO since 2001.

12. Onamia, Minn.-based Mille Lacs Health System named CFO Andy Knutson to succeed CEO Bill Nelson, who is departing after 16 years in the role. Mr. Knutson joined Mille Lacs as CFO in May 2022 and began his new role on Jan. 27. Mr. Nelson will serve as a consultant for six months to ensure a seamless transition.

13. Livingston (Tenn.) Regional Hospital CFO Lance Mason will transition to CEO on March 31. He will succeed Tim McGill, who is retiring. The 114-bed hospital, part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, serves five counties in central Tennessee and southern Kentucky.