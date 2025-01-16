Minnesota system taps CFO to succeed longtime CEO

Onamia, Minn.-based Mille Lacs Health System has named CFO Andy Knutson to succeed CEO Bill Nelson, who is departing after 16 years in the role.

Mr. Knutson will step into the CEO role on Jan. 27, according to a Jan. 13 news release from the health system. Mr. Nelson will serve as a consultant for six months to ensure a seamless transition.

"After an exhaustive search that reviewed over 100 candidates, both internal and external, we are confident that Andy’s healthcare expertise, financial acumen, and proven leadership skills make him the ideal choice to guide Mille Lacs Health System," Mille Lacs Health System Board Chairperson Phil Gravel said in the release.

Mr. Knutson joined Mille Lacs as CFO in May 2022, according to his LinkedIn page. He previously served as a business partnering manager at Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health.

The system's board of directors said Mr. Nelson's tenure was marked by several significant achievements, including the expansion and remodeling of the hospital and main campus, the opening of two retail pharmacy locations, the addition of the Milaca (Minn.) clinic, and successfully navigating the changes posed by COVID-19.