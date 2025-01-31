Longtime CFO named Washington hospital CEO

Newport (Wash.) Hospital and Health Services has named CFO Kim Manus its permanent CEO and superintendent.

She had served as interim CEO since August, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the hospital.

Ms. Manus joined Newport Hospital in 1986 as business office manager and treasurer. She became CFO in 2001.

Newport Hospital and Health Services is a public entity owned and operated by Pend Oreille County Public Hospital District No. 1. The district's board chair, Lynnette Elswick, said Ms. Manus is a longtime area resident who understands the community's needs, "especially those related to healthcare."

"In her time with the district, she has seen exponential growth and looks forward to future opportunities for expansion," Ms. Elswick said.