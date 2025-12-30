Editor’s note: This story will be updated continuously.

1. Scott McCluskey retired as CFO of Tyler County Hospital in Woodville, Texas.

2. Karen Coleman will retire as assistant CFO of Laredo (Texas) Medical Center.

3. Cheryl Matejka, CFO of St. Louis-based Mercy, will retire Dec. 31, after being with the system for 19 years.

4. Kevin Hammons was appointed CEO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems. Mr. Hammons previously served as system CFO, and succeeds CEO Tim Hingtgen in his retirement.

5. Tom Breen, vice president and CFO of Wakefield, R.I.-based South County Health, has shared plans to retire after 20 years with the system.

6. Paul Rathbun has shared plans to retire as CFO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth. Todd Goodman will succeed him as CFO, effective Feb. 1.

7. Gena Wingfield, executive vice president and CFO of Little Rock-based Arkansas Children’s, has shared plans to retire in late December. Brandon Yoder will succeed Ms. Wingfield.

8. Fred Vitello resigned as interim CEO and interim CFO of the John C. Fremont Healthcare District, which operates a critical access hospital in Mariposa, Calif.

9. Chris Bergman, vice president and CFO of Dayton (Ohio) Children’s, will retire, effective Feb. 28. Greg Dillard, executive director of finance for Dayton Children’s, will succeed Mr. Bergman on March 1.

10. Lawrence Furnstahl, executive vice president and CFO of Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University, will exit his role, effective in December, and assume the role of vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of California San Diego on Jan. 1.

11. Abby Cyboron, CEO of Imperial, Neb.-based Chase County Community Hospital & Clinics, is exiting her role after five years to return to her previous role as the facility’s CFO.

12. Jim McGonnell retired as CFO of Los Alamos (N.M.) Medical Center.

13. Greg Hembree will retire as senior vice president and CFO of Thomasville, Ga.-based Archbold. Loren Rials will succeed him in August.

14. Chuck Robb will retire Oct. 1 as executive vice president and CFO of St. Louis-based BJC Health System. Scott Hawig will succeed him, effective Sept. 15.

15. Steve Febus will retire from his role as CFO of Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital in January 2026 after 38 years with the facility.

16. Stephen “Jan” Grigsby Jr. exited his role as CFO of Brunswick, Ga.-based Southeast Georgia Health System. John Stanton is serving as interim CFO.

17. Sean Barden, executive vice president and CFO of Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare, will retire after more than 18 years in the role.

18. Marcia Zwanziger has shared plans to retire as CFO of Huron (S.D.) Regional Medical Center. Joel Nelson will serve as interim vice president and CFO.

19. Matt Morgan will exit his role as vice president and CFO of Monterey, Calif.-based Montage Health in August.

20. Michael O’Dell will exit Alliance, Neb.-based Box Butte General Hospital at the end of June.

21. Darrin Montalvo will exit his role as executive vice president and CFO of Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth on July 11.

22. Jon Dingledine, COO and CFO of Coldwater, Ohio-based Mercer Health, was promoted to CEO, effective July 1.

23. Daniel Morissette will retire as senior executive vice president and CFO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit at the end of October.

24. John Kren retired as CFO of Jackson Hole, Wyo.-based St. John’s Health in April after serving as CFO since 2009. Mitch Watson will succeed Mr. Kren.

25. Coby LaBlue exited her role as CFO of Powell (Wyo.) Valley Healthcare in May.

26. Maggie Hamilton-Beyer is retiring as CFO of Knoxville (Iowa) Hospital and Clinics at the end of June after more than 40 years in various healthcare leadership roles. Sean Dhabalt will succeed her.

27. Allison Viramontes has shared plans to exit her role as CFO of Mayo Clinic in Arizona.

28. Jeanne McKerrigan exited her role as CFO of Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services.

29. Jeff Ehlers is retiring after 26 years as CFO of Marysville, Ohio-based Memorial Health.

30. John Mordach left his role as executive vice president and CFO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

31. Derek Rozier, CFO of Hinesville, Ga.-based Liberty Regional Medical Center, was promoted to CEO. Mr. Rozier succeeded Tammy Mims, who is retiring.

32. Andy Knutson, CFO of Onamia, Minn.-based Mille Lacs Health System, will leave his role to succeed CEO Bill Nelson, who is exiting after 16 years in the role.

33. Beth Ward, executive vice president and CFO of Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health, has shared plans to retire. Erin Beadle will succeed Ms. Ward.

34. Dan Rieber has shared plans to retire from Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth.

35. Lance Mason, CFO of Livingston (Tenn.) Regional Hospital, will exit his role to take over as hospital CEO March 31. Mr. Mason will succeed Tim McGill, who is retiring May 1.