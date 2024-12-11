RWJBarnabas executive to return after Senate stint

Sen. George Helmy will return to West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health after a short term in the U.S. Senate.

Mr. Helmy will resume his previous role as executive vice president and chief external affairs and policy officer, according to a statement from President and CEO Mark Manigan shared with Becker's on Dec. 11. He will rejoin the system Dec. 16, a health system spokesperson confirmed.

Mr. Helmy served in the Senate from Sept. 9 to Dec. 8, filling the term of Sen. Bob Menendez, who resigned this summer, ROI-NJ reported Dec. 11. Andy Kim has since been appointed to the Senate and will begin his term before the new year, according to a Dec. 8 news release from Gov. Phil Murphy.

Mr. Helmy initially assumed the health system role in September 2023, according to ROI-NJ.

During his Senate tenure, Mr. Helmy served on three Senate committees and introduced or co-sponsored 30 bills, according to the report. He told ROI-NJ that the relationships built during that time are invaluable as he moves back into his role at RWJBarnabas.

"The role allows me still to have a great intersection with government officials and public policy," he told the local outlet. "Going back there after this short term in the Senate was a no-brainer for me."