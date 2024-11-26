HCA Midwest hospital names CNO

Overland Regional Medical Center in Kansas, part of HCA Midwest Health, has named Jim Boyle, MSN, RN, as chief nursing officer, according to a Nov. 25 news release sent to Becker's.

Mr. Boyle began his career as a bedside nurse more than 26 years ago before advancing into leadership roles. Most recently, he served as CNO of Medical City Weatherford Hospital in Texas, where he led efforts to boost nurse engagement and physician satisfaction with nursing. Prior to that, Mr. Boyle was vice president of clinical operations and assistant CNO at Medical City Arlington. Both hospitals are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's North Texas Division.

In his new role, Mr. Boyle will oversee nursing operations at the 351-bed hospital in Kansas, which is one of seven hospitals within HCA Midwest Health.