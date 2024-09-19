Aspirus names regional president

Jason Troxell has been appointed president of Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health's Wisconsin Northwest division.

Mr. Troxell most recently served as the Wisconsin North division's chief administrative officer, a position he had held since 2022, according to a Sept. 19 LinkedIn post from Aspirus Health.

In the new role, which took effect Sept. 3, Mr. Troxell oversees operations at Aspirus Medford (Wis.) Hospital and Aspirus Stanley (Wis.) Hospital.

Aspirus Health recently named Carrie Penovich president of the Wisconsin Southeast division and Chris Squire president of the Wisconsin South and Southwest divisions.